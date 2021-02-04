Kelechi Iheanacho hopes Leicester City can use Wednesday’s 2-0 success at Fulham as a springboard for further positive results over the coming weeks.

Iheanacho opened his 2020/21 account in the Premier League in the 17th minute before James Justin finished a flowing team move to wrap up three points at Craven Cottage.

On the back of their 13th top-flight success, the Foxes moved to third in the standings, two points above champions Liverpool, and Iheanacho is keen to build upon their victory in west London.

“We are delighted,” the Nigeria striker told LCFC TV. “It’s a clean sheet and we are really happy we’re back to winning ways. We need to get going now and focus on the next games.

“We’re really happy. It’s not an easy ground, coming here. They’re really good at their home, so we needed to stay together, stay compact, and we got the win. In the second half, we had to get tight and defend until the last minute.”

The 24-year-old admitted the height of James Maddison’s perfect cross took him by surprise, as he expected it along the ground, but his nodded finish was just what City needed early on in the game.

Following his fourth goal in all competitions this term, Iheanacho says he will continue to work hard in training to earn more opportunities to showcase his abilities to manager Brendan Rodgers.

“Actually, I wasn’t expecting the header,” the former Manchester City forward added. “I got in the space between the two central defenders and I got the header, so I’m delighted.

“I’m always working in training. I need to work really hard to get my chance. Sometimes, the gaffer switches the team around, so I need to work for my chance. When it comes, I need to take it and that’s what I did tonight.”

Next up for City is a short trip across the Midlands to tackle Nuno Espírito Santo’s Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (2pm GMT kick-off) – and Iheanacho is excited by the challenge.

“We’re looking forward to it,” he continued. “It will be a tough game, so we need to really work in training, stay together, and focus on the next game.”