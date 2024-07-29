Iheanacho set for Sevilla medical

Released Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is set for a medical at Sevilla on Tuesday.

A free agent after coming off contract at the Foxes, he will fly to Spain on Tuesday for his medical and to sign his contract.

The Nigeria international agreed personal terms with Sevilla over the weekend.

The 27-year-old played 232 games for Leicester, with 61 goals and 34 assists.

