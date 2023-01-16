Iheanacho: Rodgers inspired us to beat Gillingham

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted his team faced a difficult first half against Gillingham in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

A second-half strike from Iheanacho was enough for City to win the tie and progress to the fourth round, and they will find out their opponents when the draw is made on Sunday.

But reflecting on the win over Gillingham, Iheanacho admitted Leicester struggled in the first half due to Gillingham’s low block. But after some words of wisdom from manager Brendan Rodgers at half time, telling his players to be patient, move the ball quickly and take risks around the edge of the box, City kicked on in the second half.

“At first it was a bit difficult, in the first half,” Iheanacho said post-match on BBC One. “They had six people in the line so we could not break them down. In the second half they came out to play a bit so we found the space and broke them down.”

Speaking about his match-winning goal, Iheanacho added: “It’s just instinct as a striker. People around the box already so Vardy running at the front post, I was thinking he might cut it back so I just waited around at the edge of the box for the cut back and then it came to me and I finished. I thought he might cut it back and then it was a sweet finish.

“This gave us momentum to go to the next cup competition. We are playing Newcastle. Sort of revenge because they beat us in the Premier League. It is not going to be easy but fingers crossed, we will go there and fight to our last breath to make sure that we win.

“It’s important to get the momentum. It’s a difficult team as well. We came here to win so that’s what we need to do. It is 1-0 but it doesn’t matter because we are going through.”