Brendan Rodgers said he is confident his Leicester players are “protected” amid fears of a spike in coronavirus cases in the city and talk of their home games being moved to neutral venues.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, has said localised lockdown measures could be introduced in Leicester after 658 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the first half of this month.

It has led to speculation over the club’s three remaining matches at the King Power Stadium being switched to neutral grounds.

Rodgers and the club say they are not commenting on what is, for now, a hypothetical situation.

But the Foxes boss does not have any concerns about the rise in cases affecting his squad, where Nigerians Kelechi Ihenacho and Wilfred Ndidi ply their trade.

“As a football club, we’re very protected and we’re very much still in a bubble,” said Rodgers, who contracted coronavirus along with his wife in March.

“The players are tested twice a week.

“They go back home and most of them don’t live in the central Leicester area.

“But you are always concerned nationally that the rates are down.

“We couldn’t be in a better place here at the club, so obviously that gives you the confidence to continue with your work.”