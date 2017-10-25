Iheanacho, Ndidi, Musa get new coach 

Former Southampton boss Claude Puel has been appointed as the new manager of Leicester City on a three-year contract.

The 56-year-old has been out of work since June following his sacking at St Mary’s despite finishing eighth in the Premier League and reaching the EFL Cup final.

Puel takes over from Craig Shakespeare, who was sacked from the post a week ago, while interim boss Michael Appleton will support the Frenchman as assistant manager.

Leicester City vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha told the official Leicester website: “When we began the process of identifying a new manager, the Board quickly established the profile of candidate we needed to take the Club forward and Claude Puel was a perfect fit.

“Upon meeting Claude, his attention to detail, knowledge of our squad, understanding of our potential and his vision to help us realise it were extremely impressive. He quickly emerged as the outstanding candidate and I am delighted we will have the opportunity to reinforce our long-term vision, aided significantly by his expertise.”

Puel, meanwhile, said: “It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own.

“The opportunity to help the Club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”

The club parades Nigerians Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa.