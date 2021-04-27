Red-hot Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, has been listed for striking role in the Premier League team of the week.

Iheanacho is paired alongside Burnley’s Chris Wood and Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin for the attacking role.

Others players listed are Martin Dubravka (Newcastle), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Pascal Struijk (Leeds), Andreas Christensen (Chelsea), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Mason Mount (Chelsea) and Dwight McNeil (Burnley).

Burnley’s manager Sean Dyche is picked to coach the team.

Iheanacho has now scored 17 goals in all competitions for Leicester this season, with 14 of them coming in his past 14 outings.

Even more impressively, the 24-year-old has now netted 12 goals in nine games as City push for a Champions League spot.

The former Manchester City striker was at it again on Monday night as Brendan Rodgers’ side came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho set up Timothy Castagne to cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s opener before scoring the winner himself 10 minutes from time with an unstoppable strike.

The Nigeria international’s impressive performance earned him a place in Premier League team of the week.

Premier League all-time scorer Alan Shearer said of Iheanacho: “He is in the form of his life after his latest goal and assist. And what a goal it was!

“He scored a great hat-trick which showed off many of his qualities – his finishing ability, his knack for being in the most dangerous areas and his aerial prowess.”