Iheanacho linked with Forest

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been linked with a surprise move across the East Midlands to Nottingham Forest this summer, as City’s rebuild sees players arriving and leaving.

The striker returned to training at Seagrave on Friday, after having an extra few days off following his involvement in Nigeria’s international games in June. The striker has been with City since joining the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2017.

He is one of a few players who have just a year remaining on their contract at the King Power Stadium. It means the club could decide to cash in instead of losing him for nothing this time next year.

As reported, Forest have ‘opened talks’ to sign Iheanacho this summer, claiming that Steve Cooper’s side want to ‘close the deal in the next few days’.

It’s not reported the sort of fee that Leicester City are looking for the player, they paid a fee of £25 million to Man City when completing the signing six years ago.

Iheanacho has played a total 206 games, scoring 55 goals and providing 33 assists.