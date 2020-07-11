Kelechi Iheanacho has stated that Leicester City must remain focused on their own philosophy of playing ahead of a four-game run-in at the end of the Premier League season.

City face AFC Bournemouth on Sunday before tackling Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United over a 14-day period.

Brendan Rodgers’ men currently occupy fourth place in the top-flight standings as they look to secure the Club’s second-best finish in the Premier League era.

However, there are still more objectives to be achieved for the Foxes and Iheanacho, who has scored 10 goals in all competitions this term, said the squad is fully focused.

Iheanacho has scored twice in the Premier League since the restart.

“It’s been great, I’ve really enjoyed it,” the Nigeria international said, discussing the return of football. “We worked hard in training before the restart on getting our fitness right.

“It was a bit different because, normally when the season finishes, you come back after a holiday or travelling, but when you’re just inside for three months, it’s hard.

“Now, we need to keep our standard high and keep the philosophy that we’ve had since the start of the season. We just need to finish these four games well.

“It needs focus to get it done and dusted. We’re ready, we’re focused, and we’re trying to get there.”

Iheanacho, 23, also reserved praise for manager Rodgers, who, since his arrival in 2019, has elevated Leicester into a side competing in the upper reaches of the Premier League table.

The former Manchester City striker also believes the Northern Irishman has had a real impact on his own career and says it is a ‘joy’ to play under his management.

“He’s a different class,” Iheanacho added. “He speaks to everyone and motivates and encourages them. He got me going, to be fair.

“He got everyone going. Whenever I’m playing, I’m free to express myself, so long as I stick to the plan, and it’s just a joy to play under him.”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Jamie Vardy reached the 100-goal mark in the Premier League, joining an illustrious list of players to have also achieved that feat in previous years.

Iheanacho admitted that playing alongside City’s No.9 helps him to advance his own development, while he also enjoys the camaraderie which he brings to the team.

“Jamie is a top striker,” continued. “He’s one of the best in the Premier League, so congratulations to him. It’s been great working with him and I’ve learned a lot from him.

“Most importantly, he’s a great guy and he’s funny, so I’m happy learning from him.”