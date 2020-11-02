Kelechi Iheanacho has confessed that the fixture congestion is taking its toll on the Leicester City players.

According to Iheanacho, the players are sometimes tired with the matches coming thick and fast, and he highlighted the benefit of playing on a Monday.

“Of course two games every week, it’s not that easy, so sometimes you have tired legs. But it’s good to recover very well to be able to play in this game,” said Iheanacho to LCFC TV.

“So I think having to play on Monday will be a very, very good idea and it will help us to recover, having three days to prepare for the game, so the squad can be ready to face Leeds.”

In their last Premier League fixture, Leicester City defied the odds and registered a 1-0 win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium but Iheanacho did not taste action.

Iheanacho impressed in his last appearance against Leeds back in 2017-2018, scoring and providing an assist in a 3-1 win for Leicester City.