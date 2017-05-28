Iheanacho: I’m enjoying City life

Kelechi Iheanacho said he is not listening to reports of an exit and insists he will be a Manchester City player next season.

Iheanacho enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough 2015/16 campaign, scoring eight goals from 26 Premier League appearances, and many were tipping the 20-year-old to be a regular first-team fixture for the next season.

However, the Nigeria international is behind both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order and the Imo-born star had to settle for a place on the bench for much of the previous term.

Reports are now suggesting the striker will be exiting the Etihad Stadium this summer and West Ham United are said to be leading the race with a £20 million offer.

But the Hammers have received a huge blow in their pursuit with Iheanacho adamant he will be playing for the Citizens when the 2017/18 season gets underway.

Asked by BBC World Football podcast if he will be at City next season, he replied: “Definitely. I don’t know about that news [regarding a move]. All I know is that I’m still at Manchester City, I’m still a Manchester City player so all the news that’s going on about teams wanting to buy me, I try not to know about that.

“People will go on holiday and we will see. It’s not only me that hasn’t been playing, there are other players. The manager rotates the players and squad so that everyone gets game time. So I shouldn’t be complaining that I’m not getting games.

“We are one squad and we are a full squad so everyone is not going to be playing at the same time.”