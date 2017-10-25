Iheanacho: I’ll paint Leicester with goals 

Kelechi Iheanacho hopes his goal against Leeds United in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night is the first of many for him in a Leicester City shirt.

The Nigerian grabbed an equaliser which was his maiden goal for the Club.

It was a significant strike for the frontman and he believes it provided the lift the Foxes needed to go on and win the game.

“I’m pleased to get on the scoresheet today (Tuesday),” Iheanacho reflected. “It was a great game and I’m happy to play 80 minutes and we’re happy to win the game and go to the next round.

“Everyone can play and everyone can be used in the Premier League or the cup.

“In any competition, we are one and we play together in training and in games, so if you are called up to play for the team, you have to give 100 per cent in every game.

“If you don’t get it right, then you have to be ready for the next game.”

Iheanacho’s goal was a well taken one. Initially, he looked as if he would shoot with his right foot, but shaped it onto his left before converting from the edge of the box.

He continued: “I wanted to take it with my right foot but I wasn’t too sure, so I got it back onto my left foot and put it into the corner.

“It was a great goal so I’m happy to get a goal and help the team to go to the next round.

“It means a lot to me. I’m happy to get my first goal and I hope there are many more to come in the future.”

Iheanacho struggled with his fitness in the early stages of the campaign following an injury to his left foot, but says he is now raring to go after making a full recovery.

“I’m fully fit now so I’m happy to get my fitness back,” he said. “I’m working really hard in training so we hope for more success to come and no more injuries.”