Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has said that he is happy at the King Power Stadium despite acting as a back-up to Jamie Vardy.

Iheanacho scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Everton on Sunday to secure Leicester a 2-1 win.

In an interview after the game, Iheanacho said: “Being, maybe you can call it, a back-up striker or support striker to them is something I am happy to be.

“I am happy here, everyone is happy.”

Iheanacho joined Leicester from top-four rivals Manchester City for £25 million in 2017 but has only managed five league goals in 16 starts.

The Nigerian’s goal on Sunday was his first this calendar year, but it kept Leicester just eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.