Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho highlighted the influence of Wilfred Ndidi and Kasper Schmeichel after the 1-1 draw at Burnley.

Iheanacho scored the Foxes’ first-half equaliser against the Clarets, a first-time volley after being found by a pass from Ndidi.

City then needed Schmeichel be at his best, making several fine saves to prevent Burnley adding to Matej Vydra’s early opening.

After the match, Iheanacho tweeted: “Weldon boys we’ll take a point Maestro Wilf @Ndidi25 world class @kschmeichel1”

Ndidi also took to social media after the game, tweeting: “Seniorman kelz @67Kelechi.”

Meanwhile, the experienced Schmeichel posted on Instagram: “Work to do…”

The match marked the return to action of key defender Wesley Fofana, who replaced Papy Mendy midway through the second half.

It was the Frenchman’s first appearance since the end of January due to injury.

He tweeted: “Glad to be back on the field! Hope a better end for the next game.”