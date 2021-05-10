Red-hot striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, will aim to continue his superlative displays as he would hunt for his 17th goal of the season when Leicester City travel to Old Trafford for Premier League tie against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Nigerian so far netted 11 Premier League goals, three goals in the UEFA Europa League and four goals in the FA Cup this season.

His compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi, however has ranked up 33 appearances, scoring one goal in all competitions for the Foxes this season.

Marc Albrighton and the in-form Iheanacho threatened a comeback in the final 10 minutes, but Leicester’s third defeat in six matches was confirmed as their top-four hopes took another blow against Newcastle United who had stormed into a four-goal lead through Joe Willock, Paul Dummett and a brace from Callum Wilson.

The nightmares of the 2019-20 collapse must slowly be reappearing for Leicester supporters, who witnessed their side be simply outclassed and outplayed by a Newcastle United side battling to ensure their Premier League survival.

On the other hand, Manchester United have won six of their last seven top-flight matches, but a grueling run of three matches in the space of five days could threaten to end their hot streak, especially with Liverpool lying in wait 48 hours after Leicester pay a visit.

As United have done so often this season, they were forced to come back from a goal behind to secure all three points against Aston Villa, as Bertrand Traore rifled in the opener and a goal which could have handed Man City the Premier League title.

However, the Red Devils were not about to let their incredible away run come to an end that easily as Bruno Fernandes leveled from the spot – his 25th Premier League goal in 48 games – before Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani completed the turnaround to keep United mathematically in the title race.