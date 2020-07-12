Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is adamant they can clinch Champions League qualification, despite recent stumbles.

Iheanacho has sent a warning to Manchester United over the race for Champions League football.

He told Sky Sports: “The race is on. Anyone can get into the top four, anyone can get into the top six.

“Bruno [Fernandes] is a top player. They’ve got Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back in the team now.

“They’re flying. But that’s not what we need to worry about. We just need to focus on our games.”