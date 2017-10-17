Iheanacho fires blank in Leicester, West From clash

Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho has extended his goal drought since joining Leicester City in the summer transfer.

The game was Iheanacho’s second league start in six games for Leicester as his search for his first league goal in 2017 continued.

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Nacer Chadli gave West Brom the lead off a superb free-kick before Riyad Mahrez drew Leicester level.

The draw leaves Leicester in the relegation zone in the 18th spot on six points, while West Brom are 10th on 10 points.

While the first half never really caught fire, the second half quickly made up for lost time and there was a major talking point within 20 seconds of the restart when Vardy latched on to an underhit back-pass from Hegazi before being brought down by Myhill right on the edge of the area.

Leicester wanted a penalty and a red card for the Baggies’ stand-in goalkeeper, but they got neither as Mike Dean ruled that the foul took place just outside the box and was only worthy of a booking.

The resulting free kick was steered towards goal by Harry Maguire, but Leicester’s best chance came shortly afterwards when Mahrez blazed over the crossbar from inside the box when he had the goal gaping following good work from Marc Albrighton.

It proved to be a costly miss for the returning Algerian when Chadli provided a moment of quality which had been sorely lacking in the game up to that point, firing a fine 30-year free kick past an unsighted Kasper Schmeichel, who was left rooted to the spot.

Mahrez atoned for the miss by notching the equaliser 10 minutes from time, though, collecting Islam Slimani’s knockdown on his chest before tucking his finish into the bottom corner with his weaker right foot.

West Brom were able to quell the Leicester momentum without any further scares, though, and the two sides settled for a point apiece which leaves both six games without a victory.