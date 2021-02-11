Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted winning the FA Cup would be a dream after firing Leicester into the quarterfinals.

The striker’s last-gasp winner saw his side beat Brighton 1-0 in their fifth-round tie on Wednesday.

Iheanacho netted in the fourth minute of stoppage time as the Foxes reached the last eight for the second successive season.

Four-time runners-up Leicester have never won the FA Cup and Iheanacho knows what it would mean.

“It would be a dream, most especially for the fans and for Leicester City,” he told LCFC TV.

“They’ve been waiting so many years for this. Hopefully we can do it this season.

“The most important thing is we went through to the next round.

“I’m really happy. Everyone is smiling. It was too cold and I’m really happy to get the winner in 90 minutes.

“It was one of those games, it’s really freezing. So, everybody’s cold, people playing and people on the bench.

“When I scored everybody in the stands were happy. It’s really cold, they wanted to get in and go home, but it’s a fantastic game and we are looking forward now to the next round.”

Brighton were the better side for long spells but switched off at the death when Youri Tielemans crossed after a quick short corner from Cengiz Under for Iheanacho to head in.