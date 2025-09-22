Igwe Maduagwuna lauds Nweke over ‘The Village Priest’

His Royal Majesty, Igwe Ezekwesili Maduagwuna, Ofemili I of Awba-Ofemili, has commended Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, multiple award-winning journalist and author of: “The Village Priest,” describing the book as “a cultural milestone that bridges tradition and innovation”.

He gave the commendation when he received the author in his palace, where Nweke formally presented him with a copy of the book.

Maduagwuna urged the author to remain steadfast in using literature and journalism to advance knowledge, preserve heritage, and promote progressive change.

The event was witnessed by the Chairman of OyeAgu-Awba Progressive Union (OPU), Godwin Obi, who led his team at the presentation at the royal palace.

“The Village Priest” explores the story of Ogboo AniEze, the revered chief priest of Ilimefo, as he navigates the realities of modern digital technology while striving to protect traditional Igbo values.

The book has drawn wide praise for its rich portrayal of how rural African communities confront the pressures of modernity without losing cultural identity.

The work was recently spotlighted at the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D), where ICT stakeholders hailed its depth and relevance to the digital transformation of rural communities.

Reviewing the book, Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative, described it as “a careful work of cultural documentation” and “a nuanced portrayal of the way innovative technology is transforming rural communities.”

As a proud son of Awba-Ofemili, Nweke’s accomplishment has been widely celebrated.

Igwe Maduagwuna’s commendation adds to the book’s growing recognition as both a cultural archive and a forward-looking narrative.

In addition to The Village Priest, Nweke has authored several notable works, including The Role of Nigeria in Peacekeeping in West Africa, A Decade of ICT Reportage, and Sagacity of Digital Revolution.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']