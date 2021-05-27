The wife of the acting Inspector-General of Police and president of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba, arrived Lagos State on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021 on three-day working visit to familiarise herself with the state command and assess the Police Children Schools in Lagos, with a view to improving their welfare and general standards.

The POWA president, who was received by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, arrived Lagos in company of the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Force Directorate of Education, Rabi Umar; her staff officers and the national executive members of POWA from the POWA national secretariat, Abuja.

Mrs Baba appreciated the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the entire workforce of the command for their commitment and steadfastness in effectively combating crimes and criminality in the state.

She also admonished POWA members to continue to support and pray for their husbands who are always in the battle field, even at this challenging time.

CP Odumosu, in his brief address, welcomed and appreciated the wife of the Inspector-General of Police for her visit to the state command.

He assured the august visitor of the command’s unalloyed support for the POWA and the new Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

Other senior officers in attendance to receive the POWA president were the Commandant Police College, Ikeja, CP Kunle Asafa; the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, CP John Amadi; Deputy Commissioners of Police in charge of Operations and Department of Finance and Administration, Area Commanders and Tactical Commanders in the state.

The POWA president, during her visit, is expected to inspect the Police Children Schools and Primary School at Ikeja, Idimu, Satellite Town and Obalende, POWA facilities and some police formations in Lagos State; and pay courtesy visits on the governor of Lagos State, the Oba of Lagos and prominent friends of the police.