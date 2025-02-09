IGP’s delegation visits lady shot inside fleeing vehicle at checkpoint 

A delegation appointed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has visited a lady, Tomiwa Oni Odofa, who was hit by a bullet inside a fleeing vehicle flagged down at a checkpoint.

The incident, which occurred on July 24, 2024 at a police checkpoint in Itele area of Ota in Ogun State, involved a Lexus vehicle.

Police officers during a routine vehicle stop discharged their firearms when the vehicle they flagged down attempted to flee.

This resulted in a stray bullet striking Odofa, 27, an occupant of the vehicle.

Upon learning of this unfortunate event, the Ogun State Police Command acted swiftly to ensure that she received the necessary medical attention and constant check-up until her discharge.

The officers involved in the incident were identified and underwent thorough disciplinary processes to address their actions.

As a follow-up, IGP Egbetokun directed the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, and his team to visit Odofa’s family in Ota area of the state.

Also Read

According to the Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the visit aims to assess her progress in recovery and provide additional assurances and support to the family during this challenging time.

Additionally, Adejobi said the IGP has ordered that immediate psychological evaluation and therapy be provided to her as part of her recovery plan.

He added in a statement in the early hours of Sunday: “The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to ensuring that she receives all necessary support to facilitate her complete healing.

“The IGP once again extends his heartfelt wishes for a swift recovery to Tomiwa and reassures members of the public of the police force’s commitment to uphold justice, community welfare, and ongoing accountability.”

Post Views: 8