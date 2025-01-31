IGP’s continuous stay in office legal, lawful – AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, on Thursday defended the continuous stay of the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in office, saying it is legal and lawful.

Fagbemi, who is also the Minister of Justice, disclosed this in a statement he signed.

He said Egbetokun’s appointment, which took effect on October 31, 2023, would have come to an end on his attainment of 60 years of age on September 4, 2024.

“However, before his retirement age, the Police Act was amended to allow the occupant of the office to remain and complete the original four-year term granted under Section 7 (6) of the Act, even though he has attained the age of 60 years.

Also Read:

“This has, therefore, statutorily extended the tenure of office of Egbetokun to and including the 31st day of October 2027 to complete the four-year tenure granted to him.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Egbetokun’s continuous stay in office is in line with the provisions of the Police Act amended in 2024 which allow the occupant of the office to enjoy a term of four years effective from the date of his appointment as IGP, in this case, 31st day of October 2023,” Fagbemi clarified.

Post Views: 10