IGP warns policemen in mufti against carrying guns

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has warned policemen who in mufti not to carry guns henceforth.

Force Public Relations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the order was issued on Monday.

Adejobi, in a statement he issued to newsmen, said Egbetokun issued the order during a virtual meeting with Strategic Managers of the Force.

He said: “In a bid to reinforce operational integrity and ensure effective management within the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has again convened a virtual meeting with strategic police managers today, the 10th of February 2025.

“During this critical session, the IGP addressed several pressing issues which aim to bolster the ethical and professional conduct of police personnel across the nation.

“The Inspector-General of Police issued a stern warning to all officers regarding serious breaches of Human Rights, emphasizing the duty of the Force to uphold these rights.

“The IGP frowns against such acts, having received various complaints regarding Human Rights Violations through the Force’s complaint channels.

“The IGP states that any conduct violating Human Rights will not be tolerated and will be met with severe consequences.

“The IGP also warned all tactical squads against the misuse of power and improper dressing, emphasizing the importance of operating in approved uniforms.

“No operative should be seen carrying assault arms (rifles) while dressed in civilian attire (mufti).

“All tactical squads are to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure, while properly dressed in the assigned uniform for the particular squad.

“The IGP further emphasized on the indiscriminate transfer of cases without the written approval of the IGP.

“This conduct is highly prohibited and would no longer be tolerated, as such exposes the parties to unnecessary burdens and delayed justice in their cases.

“The IGP concluded by directing that all ranks must work collaboratively to prevent any irresponsible acts that can tarnish the reputation of the Force.”

