IGP to Senators: I won’t answer your questions

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday gave reasons why he will not answer any of the questions put to him by the Senate Committee probing diverse allegations levelled against him and the Police Service Commission by Senator Isah Misau.

Misau had accused Idris of gross misconduct and corruption.

The IGP, who invaded the National Assembly with over 200 policemen, claimed that the matter is before the court of law and it will be subjudice for him to talk on the matter

Idris said: “I will not make any oral comment or answer any question in respect of the allegations in view of the various civil and criminal cases pending in the lawcourts.

“More especially when the senator has already been arraigned in court in respect of this matter.

“I decided to appear before this Senate Committee on the allegations out of high respect I have for the Senate and my respect for the rule of law.

“Furthermore, it is expected that the Senate and the Committee will refrain from making references to the issues as it will be against Order 41 (7) and 53 (5) of the Senate Standing Orders 2 (15) as amended.”

Earlier , before the IGP spoke before the Committee, his lawyer, Alex Izinyon, was speaking on his behalf, a development the Chairman of the Committee rejected.

It led to a shouting match between the IGP’s lawyer and the Committee chairman.

The lawyer in the presentation before the committee demanded that the panel should look into this rule on the matter.

Iziyon claimed that any matter before the court, the Senate is not permitted to talk on it.

He said: “I have taken instructions from him (Idris). We’ve gotten the papers filed by the petitioner and we have responded to those allegations to show that we don’t have anything to hide and I have submitted 15 copies this morning to this honourable committee.

“When you have judicial remedies present and these matters are in court, any reference to it might lead to prejudice.

“The Senate in their own wisdom have this rule. That is why I am pleading with you to look into your own rule.”

But the chairman of the committee said the investigation had started before the IGP quickly rushed to court to stop the investigation.

However, the lawyer told the committee that a document has been submitted to the panel secretariat in defence of all the allegations raised against the IGP by Senator Misau.

The panel resolved to adjourn to enable them cross check the document and re-invite the Inspector General of Police on the matter.

At the National Assembly, stern looking police were positioned at the strategic places.