IGP to PSC: I won’t accept illegal recruitment into police

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has told the Police Service Commission that he would not accept illegal recruitment into the police.

The IGP spoke against the backdrop of the position of the unions of the PSC, which also called for his resignation.

Egbetokun, who spoke at a meeting at the Force Headquarters, Abuja with Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police and other top police officers, said it was his duty to ensure quality recruitment into the force.

He was quoted by Daily Trust newspaper as having said: “The Inspector-General Police of Nigeria leads the largest police force in Africa.

“Over 300,000 officers and men look up to me for guidance and for leadership.

“I cannot sit down and look on and see how recruitment into the police force is done anyhow.

“I cannot afford to disappoint the officers and men that I am leading.

“I have a duty to ensure quality recruitment into the police.

“And that includes quality participation of the police in the recruitment exercise.

“And that is exactly what we are doing.

“We are doing everything possible to make sure that qualified and capable individuals are recruited into the police.

“The problems we are having with the police now start with the recruitment.

“If we don’t pay attention to recruitment, a disaster is awaiting us.

“We can’t sit here as members of the Force Management Team and allow that to happen.

“There is no fight between the police and the Police Service Commission.

“The police will play their role.

“The Police Service Commission will play their role.

“We recognise the power of the commission to recruit for the police.

“We respect that power.

“And what we are doing is without prejudice to the powers of the Police Service Commission to recruit for the police.

“So there is no fight between the police and the Police Service Commission.

“The police will play their role.

“The Police Service Commission will play their role.”

On the call for his resignation and removal by President Bola Tinubu, IGP Egbetokun said: “I won’t respond to a call for my removal.

“Anybody can call for my removal.

“Anybody who doesn’t like me can come out tomorrow and say remove the IG.

“That’s not a problem.

“We are all entitled to our opinion.”