IGP to police lawyers: Defend force with integrity, professionalism

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has charged police officers called to the Nigerian Bar to uphold integrity, professionalism, and discipline as they assume dual responsibilities as law enforcement officers and legal practitioners.

The police chief equally tasked them to deploy their legal expertise in defending the Nigeria Police Force with professionalism, courage, and integrity.

Egbetokun, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, gave the charge while receiving the officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The statement said among the newly qualified lawyers was Deputy Superintendent of Police Idachaba Laraba, who was specially recognised by the IGP for graduating with First Class honours from the Nigerian Law School.

Addressing the officers, the IGP described their call to the Bar as a milestone achievement that would add strategic value to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and strengthen the country’s justice system.

“It gives me great pride to welcome you. Today, we are not only recognizing personal success; we are celebrating an achievement that strengthens the Nigeria Police Force and adds value to our country,” he said.

Also Read:

The police chief stressed that police powers must always be exercised within the bounds of the law, urging the officers to serve as “custodians of legal knowledge” within the institution.

According to him, law enforcement cannot be effective without a strong legal foundation.

“You are not just returning as police officers, but as legal professionals. Your knowledge must be used to strengthen the Force and to better serve Nigerians,” Egbetokun added.

The officers, in response, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to attend law school, acknowledging the IGP’s continued support.

They also pledged to maintain high standards of professionalism in their dual capacities as police officers and legal practitioners.

The statement noted that their addition to the law profession comes as the Force recently upgraded its Legal Section to a full Directorate, now led by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, a move seen as part of ongoing reforms to enhance legal oversight and capacity within the institution.