The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday in Abuja decorated the newly promoted Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police with their new ranks.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony, Adamu said the promotion was guided by the principles of seniority and merit, in addition to due recognition of the history of professional excellence of the officers being decorated.

Adamu said the process took due cognisance of their unblemished service records and invaluable experiences of the benefiting senior officers.

According to him, the capacity of human assets of any organisation, particularly at strategic management level, was fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandates of such institution.

He said: “This is why it is often said that no organisation can advance beyond the competence of its strategic leaders.

“Neither can any organisational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process.”

He said the assertion was even more critical for a law enforcement agency that is as strategic to internal security of the nation as the Nigeria Police.

Adamu stressed that the rapidly changing dynamics of crime and the attendant increasing threat to security requires quality police managers, who must have the requisite professional knowledge, experience and competence to effectively provide leadership in line with internal security realities.

He said: “It is in recognition of this fact that I have been collaborating with the Police Service Commission in ensuring that appropriate processes are emplaced to identify and promptly elevate deserving officers.

“This is a strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce of the Nigeria Police in committing to the duty of addressing current and emerging internal security threats.

“I am convinced that all of you, the newly promoted officers, fit perfectly into my human capacity development requirement. I am confident that you will deploy your wealth of experience towards supporting the Nigeria Police in the attainment of its goals.”

In his remark, Don Awunah, one of the decorated AIGs, commended the I-G and the PSC for counting them worthy for the promotion.

Awunah urged the upcoming officers to remain committed and never relent in putting in their best, saying a time of promotion would always come.