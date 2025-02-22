IGP to Gov. Adeleke: Why you must abort LG poll

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has told the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, why he must abort the local government election scheduled for Saturday (today).

He spoke in a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In the statement on Friday, Adejobi said: “The Nigeria Police Force has received credible intelligence indicating a high likelihood of violence and significant security threats should the planned Local Government elections proceed in Osun State.

“These reports gathered from joint intelligence gathering reveal that various groups, including political elements and other interest parties, are mobilising to instigate unrest, disrupt public peace, and undermine the democratic order.

“Given this imminent threat to security, the NPF strongly advises the Osun State Government to suspend the planned elections forthwith in the interest of public safety and national stability.

“The Force has assessed the current security landscape and determined that proceeding with the elections under these volatile conditions could escalate into widespread unrest, endangering lives and property.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies, is fully prepared to take decisive action to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“However, to avert unnecessary confrontation and safeguard the democratic process, it is in the best interest of all stakeholders that the elections be stood down.

“Beyond the security concerns, it is also imperative to consider the legal clarification by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice on the extant judicial pronouncements concerning Local Government administration in Osun State with regards to the Court of Appeal judgment delivered on the 22nd of February 2025 which stands to have nullified the Federal High Court’s previous decision and reinforces the position that the elections, as presently contemplated, lack a firm legal foundation.

“In light of the combination of heightened security threats and the existing legal complexities, the Nigeria Police Force advises the Osun State Government to reconsider and suspend the planned elections immediately.

“The NPF reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that Nigeria’s democratic processes are upheld in accordance with the law.

“We urge all stakeholders, including political parties, to act with restraint and prioritise the well-being of citizens during this period.”

