IGP: There will be consequences for illegal detention

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has said there will be consequences for Officers and Men who engage in illegal detention.

The warning came in the wake of a series of violations by Officers and Men of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command.

The report, by The Eagle Online, has unearthed several infractions by the Unit, popularly called Tiger Base, which is located in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

IGP Egbetokun issued the warning in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,

The IGP said there is a legally stipulated period for detentions, citing sections 34 and 35 of the Nigerian Constitution “which guarantees the right to dignity and personal liberty”.

Adejobi said in the statement: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., has issued a stern reminder to all members of the Nigeria Police Force regarding the importance of respecting the fundamental rights in the context of pre-trial detentions. The IGP emphasized that adherence to legally stipulated detention periods is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental aspect of upholding the dignity and rights of individuals, as enshrined in Sections 34 and 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees the right to dignity and personal liberty.

“The IGP cautions against any practices that may lead to unlawful or prolonged detentions, which can undermine public trust and confidence in the police, reiterating that any officer found violating these principles will face serious consequences. Calling for a culture of accountability within the Force, the IGP thereby encourage officers to uphold the highest standards of conduct in their interactions with the public.

“By prioritizing human rights, the Nigeria Police Force aims to build stronger relationships with the communities it serves, ensuring that policing is conducted with integrity and respect.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring that all individuals in custody are treated with respect and in accordance with the law. The commitment of the current Police leadership to human rights reflects a broader vision of a police force that is not only effective in maintaining law and order but also dedicated to protecting the rights and dignity of all individuals.”

