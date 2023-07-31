IGP sets up schools protection squad, launches handbook for safe schools programme

828 828

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, as part of his policy geared towards security of lives and property, most especially safety of schools and students, has announced the establishment of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS), a proactive initiative aimed at enhancing security and safety in educational institutions across Nigeria. In furtherance of the safety drives, the IGP has also concluded plans to launch a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) handbook for the Safe Schools Programme.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi and made available to the press in Abuja on Monday.

The statement said the official launch and training event is scheduled to take place on 9th of August 2023, with the participation of 250 individuals drawn from various sectors, including the presidency, executive, judiciary, legislature, security agencies, civil society organizations, media, school administrators, unions, and other stakeholders.

It explained that the Schools Protection Squad (SPS) is a specialized unit within the Nigeria Police Force tasked with drawing up policies and engaging relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety and protection of students, teachers, and school infrastructure. The squad will be equipped with relevant assets and advanced training to effectively respond to security challenges facing educational institutions.

“The launch of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) handbook for the Safe Schools Programme is an integral part of the initiative. This comprehensive handbook outlines the best practices and guidelines for securing schools, risk assessment, emergency response protocols, and collaboration between various stakeholders. The SOP will serve as a crucial reference for educational authorities, security agencies, and other participants involved in the Safe Schools Programme, empowering them to take coordinated and effective measures in ensuring the safety and protection of schools.

“The Inspector-General of Police hereby calls on all relevant stakeholders to actively participate and support the initiative for the safety and general well-being of our educational assets in Nigeria. The IGP similarly believes that through collaborative efforts and a united approach, Nigeria can build a robust education system that guarantees a secure and conducive learning environment for every child,” it added.