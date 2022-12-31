IGP reiterates commitment to improve police welfare

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has reiterated his commitment and concern towards improving the welfare of police officers for effective service delivery.

Baba made the assertions, while inaugurating the Ultra Modern Police Station and Barrack in Ado-Awaye, Iseyin Local Government area of Oyo State Friday evening.

The police station consists of male and female cells, change rooms, rest rooms and other offices, while the barrack consist of six flats of two bed rooms each.

The IGP, represented by DIG Johnson Kokumo, in charge of South-West, said that improved welfare packages for the ranks and files of officers would no doubt impact positively on their service delivery to the public.

Baba said that inauguration of the Police Station and Barrack was one of his welfare packages to see that police officers were able to work and reside in a conducive atmosphere.

“When the working environment is conducive and place of habitation is equally conducive, it will impact positively on service delivery of officers.

“When there is improved service delivery in the discharge of our statutory duties and responsibilities, definitely members of the public will be our friends.

“What I am trying to do is to rewrite the narration of mutual trust between the police and the public and to truly see members of the public as friends of the police and police true friend of the public,” he said.

The IGP, however, called on the public to cooperate and synergise with the police in order to positively impact on the current community policing.

According to him, it is an active participation of members of the public in providing adequate security for lives and property of where they reside.

“I hope with this modern edifice, there will be better service delivery.

“I promise not to relent on my oars at improving the welfare of officers and I urge the officers to reciprocate the gesture,” Baba said.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebowale Williams, described Ado-Awaye Town as a pre-historic Western settlement famous for its civilisation and resourcefulness which predates the early 18th century.

Williams said the priority and concern of the IGP in the protection of lives and property of the public necessitated the construction of the Police Station and Barrack in Ado-Awaye.

He said that it was in consideration of its large expanse of land and diverse population and enveloped by a long stretch of forest areas and reserves.

Williams assured the IGP of the Command’s improved commitments toward effective implementation of crimes fighting strategies, in accordance with standard best practices and improved service delivery to people of the state.

He said the command had recorded a lot of successes in recoveries of arms and ammunition, vehicles, arrest of high profile kidnap suspects, foiled bank robberies, among others.

“I would like to specially appreciate the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for his kind considerations in prioritisng welfare incentives, not just to the Oyo State Police Command, but to the entirety of the Force” he said.

Williams further thanked the IGP for including the command among the beneficiaries of Health and Insurance Policies, upkeep for families of deceased officers, provisions of tactical equipment to include but not limited to Gears, Trucks and Armament and Training amongst others.

He appreciated other sister security agencies, religious leaders and traditional rulers and other stakeholders for their partnership and influence in ridding the state off undesirable criminal elements.

Dignitaries present at the inauguration included: the Alado of Ado-Awaye, Oba Ademola Olugbele; Alawaye of Awaye, Oba Amidu Okunola, among other