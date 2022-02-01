IGP redeploys new AIG to Zone 10 headquarters, warns operatives

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Bello Dalijan, has been posted as the new AIG, Zone 10, comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States.

This was contained in a statement iby the Public Relations Officer, Zone 10 headquarters, Adamu Abbas, on Monday in Sokoto.

Abbas said Dalijan took over from AIG Ali Janga, who was redeployed to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the redeployment was in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, of improved productivity and efforts to stem all forms of criminalities in the country.

Abas said that Dalijan urged the personnel in the zone to be alive to their duties, be diligent and also serve the public humanely.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dalijan, who hails from Dalijan in Gwandu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, was born on June 10, 1963.

He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on March 3, 1990.

The AIG had his primary education in Dalijan Primary School, Gwandu, Kebbi State between 1970 and 1976 and his secondary education in Government Secondary School, Birnin Kebbi, from 1976 to 1981.

He attended University of Sokoto between 1981 and 1986, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in History.

The police chief had his Post-Graduate Diploma in Social Policy and Administration in 2010, Master degree in Crime Management and Prevention from Bayero University, Kano (2010) and Advanced Diploma in Legal Studies from Bayero University, Kano (2011).

Dalijan also holds Bachelor of Law (LLB) (2018) and later proceeded to Law School, Bwari in Abuja and served in different capacities within the police formation.