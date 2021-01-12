The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the redeployment of 21 Commissioners of Police.

The Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Aremu Adeniran, announced the redeployment in a statement on Tuesday, adding that they were with immediate effect.

Those affected by the redeployments included Adeleke Bode, Kebbi State; Philip Maku, Special Protection Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ali Aji, Sokoto; Ohikere Idris, Armament, FHQ, Abuja; Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Commandant, Police College, Ikeja; and John Amadi, Port Authority Western, Lagos.

Others were Ngozi Onadeko, Oyo; Mohammed Aliyu, Enugu; Haladu Musa, Border Patrol, FHQ, Abuja; Sikiru Akande, Cross River; Aliyu Garba, Ebonyi; Abubakar Bature, Airport Command; Yusuf Ahmed, Department of Operations, FHQ; Aliyu Alhaji, Adamawa; and Frank Mba, Force Public Relations.