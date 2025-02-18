IGP presents insurance cheques to families of fallen officers, unveils police insurance claim portal

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun on Tuesday presented insurance benefit cheques to the next of kin of 706 fallen officers and unveiled the Nigeria Police Insurance Claims Management Portal at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

This was made public in a statement by the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday in Abuja.

Present at the event, according to the statement, were members of the Force Management Team, senior police officers, insurance industry stakeholders, and the beneficiaries of the scheme.

The IGP emphasized the significance of the initiative in addressing the backlog of unsettled insurance claims dating from 2010 to 2023, which had caused financial hardship for many affected families.

The IGP explained that through sustained efforts, the Force has successfully disbursed benefits to 6,465 beneficiaries in eight phases, amounting to N17.8 billion. Further demonstrating this commitment, the IGP announced the disbursement of additional N2.99 billion to 706 beneficiaries covering policy years 2020–2024. This ninth phase brings the total insurance benefits paid to N20.84 billion, benefiting 7,171 families.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Insurance Claims Management Portal (npfinsuranceclaimsmgt.ng), serves as a digital platform designed to streamline the insurance claims process, eliminate delays, and ensure seamless access to benefits, improving the overall welfare and promoting transparency in the system.

“In line with this initiative, a specialized training programme has also been introduced for Insurance Desk Officers across 17 Zonal Commands and 37 State Commands to enhance efficiency in claims management and service delivery.”

Also Read:

The IGP equally reiterated the continual strive of the Force’s management in providing succour for families of fallen heroes and improving the welfare of serving and retired officers.

Post Views: 4