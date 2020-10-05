The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has pledged to check the extra-judicial activities of some personnel of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Special Tactical Units.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mba said the IGP made the pledge during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the IGP to the reforms in the Nigeria Police, especially as it concerns the activities of FSARS and other Special Tactical Units.

The FPRO called on Nigerians to exercise patience as the reform in the Force is still in progress, adding that all the measures aimed at stopping extra-judicial activities in the force will be followed to the later.

Mba said the officers who had been found to be unruly and unprofessional in their dealings with the citizens, particularly the youth, have been arrested and are already facing disciplinary actions.

In his remarks, Mba said the Minister of Youth and Sports, Dare, commended the IGP for his prompt response in tackling the issues of unprofessionalism among some personnel of the force.

Dare also called for stronger collaboration and mutual understanding between the Police and the youth, saying that regular town hall meetings involving the Police Spokespersons, Civil Society Organisations (CSO) and other critical stakeholders at state commands are necessary.

He said the meeting would strengthen synergy between the police and the citizens, especially the youth.