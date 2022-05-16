IGP pledges support for relatives of deceased officers, bids Joseph Egbunike farewell

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has assured that the Nigeria Police Force is committed to ensuring continued support for its personnel, family members, as well as relatives of its deceased officers.

The police boss gave the assurance while lying –in-state in honour of DIG Joseph Egbunike at the Louis Edet House.

A statement signed by the Public Relations officer, at Force Headquarters’ CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, re-emphasizing his earlier directive to the relevant departments to compute and release all benefits accruing to the late DIG in line with the improved insurance reforms of his administration.

The lying-in-state of the late DIG held Sunday May 15, 2020, after the Service of Songs programme which held Friday May 13, 2022 at the official quarters of the departed Senior Police Officer in Maitama, Abuja.

The occasion which had in attendance respected dignitaries and senior police officers, as well as the guard of honour parade as part of the last respects paid on the late DIG, culminated in the departure of his body to Anambra State for his final rest via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The remaining burial arrangements include condolence visits by the representatives of the Nigeria Police Force South-East Zone on 19th May, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Ozo Traditional Rites, and Nigeria Police Burial Parade on 20th May, Internment and General Entertainment on 21st May, Outing and Thanksgiving Service, as well as Committee of Friends condolence visit on 22 May, 2022.