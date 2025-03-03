IGP petitioned over alleged Dubai property fraud 

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has been petitioned over alleged property fraud in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to the tune of $115,098.

Three legal practitioners petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the alleged fraud in the UAE on behalf of their clients.

They accused Dr. Stephen Akintayo, Abisola Awosanya, Abimbola Joseph Olupaiye, and Gtext Homes Limited, among others, of the alleged offences.

The three petitions were made available to newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

In a petition written by Bala Dakum, Stephen Akintayo, Stephen Akintayo Consulting, Awosanya, Olupaiye, Gtext Commercial Homes, and Brokers and Directors Tiger Properties, Dubai, UAE were alleged to have defrauded his client, Ogonna Ugochukwu, the sum of $21,500.

Dakum alleged that Ugochukwu, a registered nurse working in the United States of America, met Akintayo during one of his widely publicised virtual conferences on real estates holding in Abuja, Nigeria.

He said Akintayo introduced himself to Ugochukwu as Managing Director of GText Homes Limited, a real estate company with presence in Nigeria and the UAE.

The lawyer said Akintayo introduced several properties being developed, marketed, and managed by his company in Nigeria and abroad, including an apartment at Regina Tower, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai to Ugochukwu.

According to him: “He introduced Abisola Awosanya, as his employee and Joseph Abimbola Olupaiye to our client as his business partner with Dubai Property Developer Company (TIGER PROPERTIES LLC) respectively.”

He alleged that after Ugochukwu made a payment of $21,500 on installments for a one-bedroom apartment at Regina Tower, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai offered for the sum of 750,000 AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham), the suspects had become unreachable.

Also, Audu Karimu, in his letter to the IGP, accused Dr. Akintayo, Gtext Commercial Broker LLC (Gtext Homes), Olupaiye and CEO Tiger Properties, Dubai, UAE of swindling his client, Dr. Adelosoye Alex Adedotun, a resident of Akure in Ondo State of $50,000.

Karimu said sometimes in December 2021, Adedotun, in the course of carrying out his legitimate business, was lured and deceived under false pretence to deliver the total sum of 185,000 AED (equivalent to $50,000 USD) to Tiger Properties Company account in Dubai, the acclaimed property company with office in Dubai, UAE.

He alleged that the company was used to defraud Adedotun and many other innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians in Dubai and the world at large, using the one-bedroom apartment at Regina Tower, JVC in Dubai as bait.

Dr. Seprebofa Oyeghe, a lawyer, equally petitioned the IGP over the alleged fraud perpetrated by the suspects against his client, Emmanuel Temitope Afolabi.

The letter is titled: “Petition Against Dr Stephen Akintayo, Abisola Awosanya, Abimbola Joseph Olupaiye, and Gtext Homes Ltd over Acts of Criminal Breach, of Trust, Obtaining Under False Pretence, Cheating, Conversion, Criminal Misappropriation Fraud to the Tune of $43, 598, Contrary to Sections 312, 322, 309, 363, etc, of the Penal Code.”

He alleged that Dr. Akintayo of Gtext Homes Limited, who had always presented and paraded himself as a foremost real estates and property dealer with presence in Dubai and Nigeria, sometime in 2021, advertised on his Facebook handle the availability of certain properties at Regina Towers Properties at JVC, Dubai.

He said: “Prior to this time, our client had been following Dr Akintayo on Facebook. Having seen his videos, workshops, and widely publicised seminars and with the personalities in attendance, he decided to patronise him.

“Upon seeing his recent adverts about the Regina Tower Properties at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai on Facebook, and precisely on 17th November, 2021, our client contacted Dr Akintayo indicating his intention to purchase a unit of the 1-bedroom flat in the property at Regina Towers Dubai.

“Our client had also informed Dr Akintayo of his intention to relocate to Dubai with his family, and Dr Akintayo confirmed that his company can handle that as well.”

Oyeghe alleged that Afolabi was informed that the total unit price for the furnished one bedroom was 750,000 AED and that Regina Tower has a four years’ payment plan only if he can pay up to 30 percent of the above sum from the time he was contacted in November 2021 till end of April 2022.

He, however, alleged that everything turned out to be a fraud.

The lawyers, therefore, called on the IGP to thoroughly investigate the matter and get to the root of the matter with a view to bringing the suspects to justice.

Post Views: 8