IGP orders probe of MohBad’s death

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has directed the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the death of fast-rising Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

In a series of tweets, the Force Public Relations Officer wrote on his X account (formerly known as Twitter) accompanied by some pictures of the IGP and the Lagos CP, “IGP and CP Lagos deliberating on the death of Mohbad at the Police Airwing, Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja Lagos on Saturday.

The IGP immediately directed CP Lagos to deploy the command’s resources to carry out a thorough investigation on the matter. The IGP promised the CP of adequate support on the case.

“With CP Lagos, CP Idowu Owohunwa in Lagos on Friday. We discussed at length on the right steps to be taken on the investigation of Mohbad’s death. We are sure the needful will be done, asap, to clear the grey areas. The police will continually speak to this matter.”