IGP orders posting, redeployment of more Senior Police Officers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the provisional posting of CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi to the Adamawa State Police Command as its new Commissioner of Police pending approval of the Police Service Commission while the posting of CP Adebola A. Hamzat has been varied to Commissioner of Police in charge of the Border Patrol Force, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

These postings were announced in a statement on Friday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Similarly, CP Lanre Bankole Sikiru, the former CP of Ogun State, has been posted to head the Force Criminal Investigations Department X-Squad at its Annex in Lagos State.

The IGP has tasked the new CP X-Squad to deploy all requisite assets in ensuring sanity, professional standards and discipline in all ramifications.

Baba charged the Senior Police Officers to effectively apply their wealth of experiences to improving existing structural arrangements towards achieving a citizen-focused and community-oriented policing system.

He also called for support and cooperation from members of the public to enable the newly posted senior officers to perform optimally on their mandate.

The postings, according to Adejobi, is with immediate effect.

It will be recalled that Baba earlier in the week also ringed some changes in the Force, with most of them as Command CPs.