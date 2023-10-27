IGP orders Police hierarchy to enforce treatment of gunshot victims Act

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has directed the police hierarchy to enforce provisions in the law, directing treatment and care for victims of gunshots.

The directive is contained in a circular signed by IGP Principal Staff Officer, CP Olatunji Disu.

READ ALSO:

Presidential Election: Gov. Namadi lauds Tinubu over victory

Food Security: Women farmers submit demands to Ebonyi government

Customer bags 20-hour community service for assaulting food vendor

The circular with the title: “Re: Compulsory treatment and care for victims of gunshot Act 2017” was sent to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Commissioners of Police and Commandant.

The circular directed all who are concerned to ensure that the victims are treated “without any hesitation”.

The document added that the IGP further directed the Police hierarchy to circulate the order widely for members of the public to know and for total compliance.