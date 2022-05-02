IGP orders enhanced air surveillance, funds deployment of choppers

Four helicopters in the fleet of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed for enhanced aerial surveillance and patrol to support its operational men who have been deployed to intensify patrol and ensure adequate security for all and sundry across the country.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement he issued on Monday.

Adejobi said this was in furtherance of the directive and commitment to continually provide security by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

He said to further give backing to the directive, Baba has released funds and required logistics to facilitate the operations.

He added: “We urge Nigerians to remain calm, go about their lawful businesses and celebrations and render necessary help to our officers and men on duty while we continue and sustain our patrols.

“We are available to serve you, even, better at all times.

“Stay safe.”