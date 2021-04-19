The new acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, is set to dismantle roadblocks across the nation. He is also planning to withdraw officers attached to private citizens.

These measures are part of the new police chief’s 12-point agenda to reposition the Nigeria Police Force.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State command, Hakeem Odumosu, laid these measures out on Monday during a conference organized to sensitize officers of the command to the 12-point agenda and vision of the new IGP.

Held at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja, on Monday April 19, 2021, the conference was attended by the management team of the command, 14 Area Commanders, 110 Divisional Police Officers, Commanders of Police Mobile Force in Lagos and heads of departments in the state.

According to a statement by the public relations officer of the command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Commissioner of Police also hinted that court-awarded damages would be deducted from the salary of any officer found to have abused human rights.

He warned officers against any act of lawlessness, professional misconduct, misuse of power, indecent dressing, gross violation of human rights, and any act unbecoming of an officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

He urged officers and men of the command to discharge their duties in accordance with the vision statement of the acting Inspector-General of Police, warning that the command would not condone any act that is at variance with the new police chief’s agenda for repositioning the Nigeria Police.