Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday May 19, 2021 launched the new special security action plan, Operation Restore Peace, in the South-South region of the country.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, the police chief performed the launch at the Sharks Football Stadium, Port-Harcourt, saying that the move is a continuation of the implementation process of the special operation in the country.

IGP Baba noted that launching the operation in the South-South is targeted at stemming the tide of violent attacks and breakdown of law and order, and contain the heightened threats to lives and property occasioned by the secessionist activities of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and other criminal elements in the region.

He condemned the increased cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cult-related violence, economic sabotage and other threats to public safety bedeviling the region.

The police chief expressed the belief that the new special operation action plan would re-order and stabilize security in the South-South region.

He said the personnel deployed for the operation have been charged to courageously and fiercely defend themselves and innocent citizens as well as critical national infrastructure against any arms-bearing criminal group or elements.

The IGP appreciated the governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike; other South-South governors, traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders and other state actors in the region, for their individual and collective efforts toward supporting the police and the law enforcement community in achieving a safe, secure and peaceful South-South region.

Governor Wike, who was represented by his deputy, affirmed the zero tolerance of the state government to crimes and criminality in Rivers State.

He commended the IGP for the initiative and pledged support of the state government to the success of Operation Restore Peace in the state, the South-South region and the country at large.