The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of Assistant Inspector General of Police Hafiz Inuwa as the Force Secretary and member of the Force Management Team.

The new appointments were contained in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, who was also retained by the acting IGP.

Also reappointed was Acting CP Idowu Owohunwa as the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP.

Inuwa takes over from AIG Mustapha Dandaura who has been redeployed to Zone 7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.

Inuwa holds a Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration.

Prior to his appointment as the Force Secretary, he was the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Ukpo-Dunukofia in Awka, Anambra State, covering Anambra and Enugu States Police Commands.

He also previously served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Delta and Cross River States, amongst other strategic positions.

He is a member of the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

Mba, a lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, is also an alumnus of the University of Dundee, Scotland, United Kingdom, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Law.

An IVLP scholar, he holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management from the University of Virginia, USA and a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, USA.

He also holds a Certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University, USA.

A veteran Public Relations practitioner, he is being re-appointed as the Force Public Relations Officer and the Image-maker for the Nigeria Police Force for the third time.

Owohunwa, the newly re-appointed Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police, holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Policing from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

A Chevening Scholar, Owohunwa also holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management at the University of Virginia, USA and a graduate of the globally recognized FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, USA.

Owohunwa was the PSO-IGP between 2015 and 2016, and to the immediate past Inspector General of Police.

This re-appointment marks the third time he is holding the position as the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police.

In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of the following officers; CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar as the PSO II to the IGP, SP Isah Abdulhamid as PA-IGP, SP Nura Kabir Hanga as Secretary to the IGP, amongst other personal aides.

Mba said the Senior Police Officers are expected to bring their professional and intellectual exposure to bear in assisting the IGP and his Management Team in developing/implementing strategic policing policies and plans, all directed at stabilising internal security, modernising police operations and restoring police primacy in the protection of lives and property of citizens.

He said the appointments/postings of the Senior Officers and personal aides take immediate effect.