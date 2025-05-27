IGP launches School Protection Squad in Nasarawa                                                          

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has launched the Schools Protection Squads in Nasarawa State to create a safer and more secure learning environment for students and teachers.

As part of the plans to achieve this policy, the police force has embarked on training the School Protection Squad, SPS.

In a remark, Egbetokun said that the inauguration of the Nasarawa Command’s School Protection Squad, SPS, is where the culture of safety for students, teachers and the host community at large is ensured.

Represented by the AIG zone 4, Zacharia Achinyan Fera, he noted that the initiative was borne out of the commitment of the IGP to ensure the safety and security of students and educational institutions.

“Our schools are not just sanctuaries of knowledge but also nurturing grounds for our future leadership for our country.

“This means the security of our schools is the security of our future. Therefore, they must be protected against all possible threats,” he said.

The IGP disclosed that he has given a directive to all commissioners of police within the zone to ensure that safety in schools is guaranteed.

He further appealed to community leaders and stakeholders to work hand in hand with the police and other security agencies to ensure schools are protected against any potential threat.

The IGP, however, assured that security training programmes would be given to educators, administrators and security personnel who will leverage on acquired skills to recognise and respond to security threats.

Egbetokun promised to use modern security tools to ensure proactive discovery of security threats around schools.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, in the company of his deputy, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, witnessed the launch and commended the IGP for the initiative.

The Governor commended the security agencies in the state for their resilience in ensuring safety and peace in the state.

He noted that the school protection initiative is a timely intervention against kidnapping and criminal activities in and around schools and learning environments.

Sule appealed to stakeholders to take the training seriously and report any suspicious persons and movements in and around their schools to security agencies.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Police Schools Protection Squad, Force Headquarters, CP Abayomi Shogunle said that the security and safety of schools and other learning environments is a major concern of the federal government.

“In recent years, the country has faced security challenges such as kidnappings, homicide related cases and destruction of school infrastructure, leading to school closures and negative effect on host communities, leading to an increasing number of out-of-school children,” he said.

Shogunle noted that the launch of the School Protection Squad is meant to strengthen security resilience and integration of host communities, aligned with the national plan for financing safe schools in the country.

He itemised the aim of the initiative to include: enhance capacity of host communities to protect education, create an efficient national school security and emergency response infrastructure and enhance capacity of security agencies to gather intelligence, prevent and respond to attacks on educational institutions.

The CP stated that Nasarawa State has been chosen among other states to carry out the pilot plan.

He urged all stakeholders that in case there are suspicious movements or any threat to students and staff to call 08077357777 as SPS handlers are available 24/7 to attend to calls.

Earlier in a welcome address, the state commissioner of police, CP Shetima Mohammed, said that the launch of SPS in the state is a momentous occasion which will mark a significant step forward in the force’s collective efforts to safeguard the lives and futures of schools and host communities.

He maintained that schools are not just institutions of learning but sanctuaries of hope and growth, noting that ensuring their safety is both a duty and a moral imperative.

“The establishment of the School Protection Squad demonstrates a renewed commitment to proactive security measures, early intervention, and creating a safe environment for students and teachers nationwide,” he stated.

He commended the IGP and the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for the forward-thinking initiative, which aligns with our national goals for sustainable development and human capital growth.

