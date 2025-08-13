‎IGP hosts Alaafin-led traditional rulers, Polish ambassador, says partnership with stakeholders will help policing 

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Wednesday received a delegation of traditional rulers, led by the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade and his lovely wife at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said the meeting also had in attendance the Ataoja of Osogbo, the Olu of Ilaro, the Oloro of Oro, the Olusin of Ijora Isin and Prince Akeem Adeyemi, Member of the House of Representatives, other federal lawmakers, and the coordinating Deputy Inspector-General of Police for the South-West geo-political zone, DIG Adebowale Williams.

‎During the meeting, the IGP emphasized the important role traditional institutions play in ensuring the safety and security of communities and the nation at large.

He further assured the traditional rulers of robust collaboration between the Police Force and traditional institutions towards ensuring inclusivity at various grassroots levels of their community towards achieving sustainable peace and development.

‎Similarly, the IGP played host to the Ambassador Designate of the Republic of Poland, His Excellency Michal Cygan, alongside a high-level representative of W-B group, a lead security solution group in Poland.The meeting was geared at discussing integrated communication platform for the Nigeria Police Force, towards boosting the ICT-compliance of the Force as part of the IGP’s drive to achieve viable advancement in combating crimes and criminality.

The Inspector-General of Police reaffirms the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force under his leadership to continuous robust collaboration with relevant stakeholders and traditional institutions towards emplacing a Police Force which is professionally competent, service-driven, rule of law compliant, and ready to embrace technology, intelligence-led, and proactive policing.

