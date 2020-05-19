The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered strict enforcement of the national curfew and inter-state movement restriction orders emplaced by the Federal Government as part of measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Mba said the IGP gave this directive to the Zonal Assistant-Inspectors General of Police and State Commissioners of Police during a virtual conference held on Tuesday.

The conference availed the Force leadership the opportunity to engage the strategic managers, assess the security situation in the country, review operational strategies and take decisive measures aimed at evolving customised security solutions to cope with crime trends and other security challenges relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adamu, while evaluating security reports from various States Commands, charged the Commissioners of Police, particularly in States with recent incidents of attacks on communities, to rejig their security architecture to forestall further attacks and keep the communities safe and secure for the citizenry.

The IGP also expressed concerns over reports bordering on human rights infractions between the public and personnel of the Force.

He therefore called for mutual respect between the public and members of the Force and charged the Strategic Managers to place more premium on the supervision of police personnel under their watch.

The virtual conference was the first by the Nigeria Police Force since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

—