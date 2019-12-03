The Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, has stressed the need for complete moral re-orientation and improvement in the way the police deal with the public to gain public trust.

Adamu, who was represented by Peter Ogunyanwo, the DIG in-charge of Research and Planning, stated this on Tuesday during his official visit to the Oyo State Police Command, Ibadan.

The IGP said that the force needed to talk on morals because a lot of officers and men lacked the necessary moral values, adding that they needed to be above board.

He said: “We must be able to deliver quality service because it would determine the perspective of the public to the police.

“We must be on the side of the good because government employed us to enforce law and prevent crime.

“You must have the fear of God in everything you do. If the CP (commissioner of police) is not seeing you, remember that God is watching you. You must follow the rules of law at all times.

“They call us public servants; we must not turn ourselves to masters on the road; respect anyone you see in mufty on the road.

“The intention of most police officers on the road is to collect money but always remember that everything is not money,” Adamu said.

He called on police personnel to always assess themselves and do their work well in order to improve on their performances and gain public trust.

The police chief said that community policing was key and the only way the police could perform well.

Earlier, the AIG Zone XI, Leye Oyebade and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, pledged the commitment of the police to doing the right thing.

