IGP gives N24m to police widows in Ondo 

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has doled out more than N24 million to the widows of late policemen in the Ondo State Police Command.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Funmilayo Omisanya.

According to the statement, the gesture is meant to make the widows smile during the yuletide season.

“The IGP gifted the family of the deceased officers the sum of N24, 482,781.05 to help ease their financial burden.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, who presented the cheques to the beneficiaries on behalf of the IGP charged them to be prudent with the money.

“The families in turn appreciated the unflinching support received from the IGP and the command at large,” the statement said.



