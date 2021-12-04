IGP flags-off 1st NPF invitational triathlon championship

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has flagged-off the 1st Nigeria Police Force Invitational Triathlon (Swimming, running and biking) Championship.

The flag-off was done on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The IGP noted that the championship, which is the first of its kind in the FCT, would help enhance mutual respect and inter-agency collaboration amongst participating agencies, impact positively on policing services in the country, promote Community Policing through stakeholders and multi-agency collaboration that encourages participation for problem solving, identify talented Triathletes for recruitment into the Triathlon National Team in preparation for the Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022, amongst other sterling benefits.

The Championship would also showcase the highlights of a year-long robust and carefully executed sporting calendar on Triathlon development in the Nigeria Police Force aimed at engendering a strong and healthy relationship among officers and men of the Force and the security community.

This is in addition to providing a veritable platform towards the development of Triathlon sports in Nigeria.

The championship is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Development and the Nigerian Triathlon Union.

Baba called on the participating athletes and agencies to put up their best performances, play the games by the rules and the spirit of sportsmanship as they compete in the various categories of the games – the Beginners Triathlon events that proceed with 400meters Swimming, 10km biking and 2.5km run.

He further noted that in the build-up to the Invitational Triathlon Championship, the Force organised a two-day seminar, tagged: “Sensitisation on the rules and regulations of Triathlon,” with athletes and officials drawn from the Police, para-military and other law enforcement agencies as well as the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Development.

The Force, while seeking the cooperation and understanding of the citizenry, particularly motorists and other road users that would experience inconveniences on routes designated for the biking and running events, urged members of the public to feel free to line the route and cheer the Triathletes down to the finishing line.