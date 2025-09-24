IGP Egbetokun presents cheques to families deceased police officers

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has presented insurance cheques worth over N21.17 billion to 1,574 beneficiaries and next of kin of police officers who died in active service between 2015 and 2025.

Held at the Force Headquarters on Wednesday, the cheque presentation marked the 11th phase of the Police Insurance Scheme under Egbetokun’s administration.

He disclosed that since assuming office as the 22nd IGP, the Force had disbursed a cumulative N24.2 billion to 9,735 families of fallen officers.

“These benefits cover policy years from 2015 to 2025, including recoveries of claims that had remained outstanding for close to a decade.

“Through persistent engagement, we redeemed these claims to ensure justice for the families who waited patiently for so long,” he said.

Egbetokun described the exercise as more than a statutory duty, calling it a “sacred trust” to honour the memory of departed officers and provide support to their families.

“The void left by your loved ones cannot be filled by any monetary sum. Yet, these cheques are a symbol of our gratitude and a pledge that you remain part of the Nigeria Police family,” he told the beneficiaries.

The IGP reaffirmed that welfare for serving, retired, and deceased personnel remains a top priority of his administration.

Also Read

According to him, the Force is redesigning its welfare architecture to make it “stronger, more transparent, and more responsive,” including digitizing processes to ensure timely payment of entitlements.

He commended the Force Insurance Unit for its professionalism, as well as insurance companies for fulfilling their obligations.

“To process and settle claims is not a favour but a duty. Only through prompt actions can we bring relief to our bereaved families and honour the memory of those who gave their all for this nation,” he said.

Egbetokun also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his support of police welfare, and to the Ministry of Police Affairs for its guidance.

He emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force “does not abandon its own” but honours the legacy of its fallen heroes through deliberate action.